A sparrowhawk has been released back into the wild after coming into RSPCA care when she collided with a window.

The female bird of prey was collected from an address on New Road in Barnsley on Saturday 16 February.

The sparrowhawk

RSPCA wildlife officer, inspector Liz Braidley, said: “She had flown into a balcony window while chasing her prey, which she still had hold of when I collected her and refused to let go of!

“It was obvious she was hurt - her right eye was so swollen that it was closed and she was exhibiting signs of concussion.

“As one of our wildlife officers, I have some specialist facilities at home so I’ve been caring for her there for five days while she recovered.

“She’s been feeding well and by yesterday the swelling had gone and she was well enough to be released back into the wild.”

Sparrowhawks commonly hunt in gardens where the availability of their prey - usually small birds - is highest. Females like this one are bigger than males and can take bigger birds - up to the size of a woodpigeon. It’s estimated only about one in ten attempts result in them catching something though - and starvation is a real issue - with the prey birds who are caught usually being sick, old, weak or injured.

Inspector Braidley said: “We see sparrowhawks more often than other birds of prey because of the way they hunt in urban environments.

“They’re more likely to come in to us when things like this happen.

“If you do come into contact with injured wildlife please contact us as it’s essential they receive specialist care and if you are interested in keeping up to date with the work of our wildlife officers please follow @RSPCA_Frontline on Twitter.”

The RSPCA can be contacted on our 24-hour cruelty and advice line 0300 1234 999.