Video shows huge convoy of police vans used in crime crackdown in Doncaster

A video of a huge convoy of police vehicles has been released today to show the scale of a crime crackdown in Doncaster.

Officers have executed a number of drugs warrants in Thorne this morning, with more planned throughout the day.

Police officers are involved in a crime crackdown in Thorne today

South Yorkshire Police said the raids are part of an operation aimed at ‘disrupting organised crime’.

Activity began just after 7am on Gibbons Lane and officers are expected to remain in the area for most of the day.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, from Doncaster CID, said: “Today’s activity and warrants, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, is part of our proactive efforts and plans to tackle organised crime across Doncaster and keep our local communities safe.

“There will be officers from a number of departments, units and teams across South Yorkshire Police in the area, searching properties as well as the surrounding area.

“As the day continues we will be releasing more information about our activity, including any results.”