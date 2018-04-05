VIDEO: Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys' new album title and release date revealed

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys have today revealed the name and release date of their hotly anticipated new album.

The band's sixth album will be called Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and is to be released on May 11.

The news was revealed in a tweet this afternoon, in which the band simply said: "Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018."

The tweet has already been liked more than 10, 000 times.

A short video of a turntable along with an instrumental audio clip, which could be the intro to a new song, was also released.

The album is available to pre-order on special edition vinyl and CD.

The tracklist for the album has also been revealed, which is below:-

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese

The band, which formed in High Green in 2002, recently announced a string of live shows at festivals across North America and Europe for the summer.



This will be their first album since 2013's AM.