VIDEO: Residents 'afraid to sleep at night' over violent crime fears following stabbing on Sheffield estate

Residents have told how a rising tide of violent crime is keeping them awake at night after a man was stabbed in broad daylight on their estate.

A 30-year-old man was left fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in what police described as a 'targeted attack' in Batemoor this afternoon.

Police in Batemoor.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the victim had been attacked with a meat cleaver.

Residents claimed this was the latest in a spate of violent crimes.

It comes after an alleged shooting in Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, in January - just a short walk away from the stabbing scene.

One Batemoor resident, who had thousands of pounds worth of household goods stolen after a break-in last year, said there are often violent clashes between rival gangs in the street.

The mobile CCTV van was deployed.

She added: "People are staying up late at night until the early hours afraid to sleep.

"After what's happened every time you hear a noise or a bang you wonder what's going to happen next.

"Police should be out here patrolling every night."

A mum-of-four said she had a text message from Lower Meadow Primary Academy, which is just yards from the scene of the stabbing, telling parents to collect their children and take them home early as a safety precaution.

Officers at the scene.

The 28-year-old added: "It really concerns me especially having young children. Things like this are happening too often "

A 31-year-old mum-of-three said: "We have seen a lot of police out patrolling recently but I think it is a society problem.

"Maybe they should look at educating kids more about the dangers of crime before they become teenagers."

The area was cordoned off.

The man was reportedly stabbed in Batemoor Place before making his way injured on to Batemoor Close at 12.25pm.

He was taken to the Northern General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police described his condition this afternoon as 'critical but stable'.

Detectives have not said what type of weapon was used but confirmed they believe it is a targeted attack.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Henderson said: “At this stage it’s thought two men described as black and wearing dark coloured clothing, chased the victim down the street before attacking him and fleeing the scene.

“There will be a high visibility police presence in the area throughout the evening and the coming days to offer reassurance to the local community, and I would ask anyone who may have been in the area, from around 12pm until 12.30pm, to please come forward."

Police cordoned off the street.

He also appealed for any motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch.

In an unrelated incident earlier this year three shots were fired outside a property at the junction of Batemoor Road and Dyche Lane on January 15 at 3.30pm.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 395 of 17 April 2018.