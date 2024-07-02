Video: Police dog catches Doncaster car thief after driver tries to flee in 80mph chase
The man, who attempted many tactics to evade police action, failed to outrun Vinnie following a reported car theft.
While on patrol on Sunday. general purpose dog Vinnie and his handler sighted a reported stolen BMW 5 Series on Doncaster Road in Barnsley town centre at around 3:15pm.
An activation had been circulated for the vehicle after it was reported to have been stolen overnight from the Doncaster area.
After failing to stop, a pursuit commenced, with the driver reaching speeds of 80mph and driving through red lights, before using the car to ram a police vehicle in Barnsley in an attempt to make good his escape.
Unbeknown to the suspect, while attempting to ram the police car to flee from the scene, PD Vinnie was being released from his cage and ready to run.
Vinnie’s handler directed him as he jumped from the car, shouting ‘Vinnie stop him’ and within less than ten seconds the suspect was on the floor, ready to comply with officers.
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He has since been released on police bail.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings explained more, he said: “Those who are involved in criminality are more likely to take risks on our roads and endanger innocent people.
“Throughout a pursuit we are monitoring the risks and balancing apprehending those involved in crime.
“Our dogs are an invaluable asset to policing and their drive and determination is commendable. PD Vinnie was able to quickly detain this suspect and ensure the recovery of a stolen vehicle.”
Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact Uk independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information about crime anonymously and without having to leave your details.
