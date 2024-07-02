Video: Police dog catches Doncaster car thief after driver tries to flee in 80mph chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a car thief who tried to flee police in a dramatic 80mph chase was caught by a determined police dog.

The man, who attempted many tactics to evade police action, failed to outrun Vinnie following a reported car theft.

While on patrol on Sunday. general purpose dog Vinnie and his handler sighted a reported stolen BMW 5 Series on Doncaster Road in Barnsley town centre at around 3:15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An activation had been circulated for the vehicle after it was reported to have been stolen overnight from the Doncaster area.

Police dog Vinnie detained the man in Barnsley.

After failing to stop, a pursuit commenced, with the driver reaching speeds of 80mph and driving through red lights, before using the car to ram a police vehicle in Barnsley in an attempt to make good his escape.

Unbeknown to the suspect, while attempting to ram the police car to flee from the scene, PD Vinnie was being released from his cage and ready to run.

Vinnie’s handler directed him as he jumped from the car, shouting ‘Vinnie stop him’ and within less than ten seconds the suspect was on the floor, ready to comply with officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He has since been released on police bail.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings explained more, he said: “Those who are involved in criminality are more likely to take risks on our roads and endanger innocent people.

“Throughout a pursuit we are monitoring the risks and balancing apprehending those involved in crime.

“Our dogs are an invaluable asset to policing and their drive and determination is commendable. PD Vinnie was able to quickly detain this suspect and ensure the recovery of a stolen vehicle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.