VIDEO: Officer appeals for help to identify driver in South Yorkshire fatal hit and run

The police officer leading the investigation into the horrific hit and run which killed a South Yorkshire grandmother-of-seven has said he believes the answers lie in the town.

Acting Insp Richard Hunter and the roads policing team has released graphic dashcam footage of the moment Susan Gravel was killed by a hit and run driver in Stainforth a year on from the horrific incident.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the collision.

Sue, 63, was hit by a BMW 5 Series on Station Road, Stainforth, as she made her way to the ASDA supermarket at around 12.50pm on March 11, 2017.

"We are in the middle of an active investigation but something of this severity, as far as I am concerned, we are going to keep on investigating until we get somebody charged and taken somebody to court," Acting Insp Hunter said.

Actin Insp Hunter said the car was carrying false number plates but was not stolen. He said it was found in Rawcliffe Bridge, near Goole, the next day.

"That person - if they are not going to come forward - needs to be named by someone who knows them. We are quite convinced, with it being Stainforth and that we know that car has been in the village before the collision, somebody knows that driver and can name that driver because they know them.

"We understand it's difficult to come forward but you have got to put yourselves in Sue's family's position. Ultimately, to put a face behind the wheel on that driving seat it needs someone who knows them or a witness."

VIDEO: UPSETTING CONTENT: Shocking dashcam footage of moment hit and run driver killed South Yorkshire grandmother

The footage has been released with the permission of Sue's family in the hope it will lead officers to find out who the driver was.

"It is impactive because it brings it home to you because every day you are doing something else, as we all do in our jobs, but you start speaking to the family again about how it's impacted on them and what's happened and you just realise what a large part of their life is now missing."

The officer said he was concerned that the driver was still on the run not just so that he could get justice for Sue's family but also because one of his team's priorities was to reduce the number of deaths on the road.

He added: "The mentality that person has shown in hitting Sue, leaving her for dead and actually speeding away. It's not like he stopped and even had a brief moment of conscience. It's important to note that before the vehicle collided with Sue it had already collided another vehicle and narrowly avoided hitting another car exiting a car park and then literally moments after that it's hit Sue and killed her.

"I can't relate to the mentality of that driver and I am sure most people cant but that is the kind of person we are trying to get behind bars."

Asked for a message to the driver or anyone who had any information, Insp Hunter said: "Watch the dashcam footage - you need to see it to see exactly what happens."

Anyone with any information about the incident, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 84 of March 11, 2017 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.