VIDEO: Nicky needs a new home

A city-based animal charity is looking for a forever home for this loveable crossbreed Nicky.

The five-year-old is currently being looked after by the Sheffield RSPCA who took her in from another branch after she didn’t get the interest she deserved.

A spokesman said: “She’s giving Sheffield a whirl in the hope she can find her forever home.

“Although she finds kennel life quite challenging she is much happier here and managing well.

“She is hoping for an active home with dedicated humans who can offer her as much in time, training and lovely walks, as she will return in love, fun and affection.

“Nicky has two loves in life one being toys and the other endless love and attention. This is brilliant for her training as she will do just about anything for her favourite things.

“She’s a happy soul, when enjoying a game of fetch with her tennis ball or just snuggling on the sofa for some quiet time.”

They continued: “As Nicky hasn’t had the socialisation and opportunities she should, she can be a little unsure around big bouncy dogs and can at times struggle with her social skills generally around other dogs. She is happy to walk politely and even make friends with calm dogs.

“Nicky is looking for a home where she can be the only pet so she doesn’t have to worry and she can also have all her owner’s love and attention for herself too. “Any children in the home should be over 14 years so they can help with her training and daily care. This amazing girl is the cream of the crop she’s a fantastic cross Staffie. Could you adopt this glorious girl today for relentless fun, cuddles and frolics.”