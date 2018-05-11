VIDEO: Musician records moving new version of song for funeral of South Yorkshire woman who wrote it

A South Yorkshire woman is to be given a special send-off at her funeral - with a moving new version of a song she penned as a tribute to her late husband.

Eileen Parrish regularly sang the song she wrote after the death of her husband Albert thirty years ago.

Now, following Eileen's death at the age of 87 last week, a leading South Yorkshire musician has recorded a new version of the song which will be played at her funeral later this month.

Barnsley musician Catherine Rannus, 38, of Dodworth, a well-known singer, songwriter and piano teacher has recorded the arrangement of Eileen's Lullaby as a moving tribute to the mother of four from Hoyland.



She was asked to record the song by Eileen's daughter, Diane Mann, 51, of Hoyland Common following her mum's death at Barnsley Hospital on May 4.



Diane said: “My dad died in 1988, so she was 30 years on her own.

"I’ve written a final verse in which she is joining him and now the song seems complete. I think my mum would be really happy with it.”

Catherine said: “I could tell on my first listen that there was a gorgeous melody in there. I’ve put some chords to it and done a piano and vocal arrangement of it.



The song will be played at Eileen’s funeral on May 24 at St Peter’s Church in Hoyland.

