VIDEO: Mockingbird 'family hub' foster care scheme takes flight in Doncaster with USA backing

A Mockingbird Hub Home - a unique and innovative way of providing foster care - has taken flight in Doncaster with a special message of support from a founder of the first Mockingbird Society hub family in the USA.

The 'family hub', offering extended family networks to provide peer support, sleepovers, training and social activities, is part of the work of Trust Fostering delivered by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust.

It has been launched to coincide with the national Foster Care Fortnight ,The Fostering Network's annual campaign to raise the profile of fostering and to show how foster care transforms lives, from May 14 to 27.

For more visit www.trustfostering.co.uk

READ MORE: Day In The Life campaign to encourage more foster carers in Doncaster.

Degale Cooper, Director of Family Programmes at the Mockingbird Society in Washington, said: “We are thrilled to wish a happy launch to our friends at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust.

"Over the past few years Doncaster have been successfully implementing Mockingbird as an innovative way to provide support to children and foster carers.

“Fifteen years ago, my partner Lisa and I were selected to be the first hub family. Since then, Mockingbird has grown tremendously and has been adopted by foster care communities around the world.”

Vickie Oldroyd, Mockingbird Manager for Trust Fostering said: “The UK’s leading fostering charity, The Fostering Network, started Mockingbird in the UK in 2015 and we were part of the pilot.

“Straight away our foster carers saw the benefit of being part of Mockingbird; having the support of other carers and a network to rely on makes a huge difference to, often isolated, foster families. Following a successful pilot we’re proud to be running Mockingbird fully in Doncaster.”

The Fostering Network was funded by the Department for Education’s Children’s Social Care Innovation Programme in 2015 to develop the Mockingbird programme in the UK. This was done in partnership with the Mockingbird Society overseas and included Trust Fostering in the pilot stage.

Vickie added: “We’re delighted to have made brilliant links with the Mockingbird society in America – having their support in what we’re doing is really special. Knowing that we are part of something that is unique to Trust Fostering in Doncaster, but supports foster carers, children and young people the world over is incredibly humbling.”

Trust Fostering, the fostering service run by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, aims to expand the Mockingbird offering significantly in Doncaster over the next year with recruitment ongoing for people who have the skills and expertise to become a Mockingbird Hub carer.

Speaking of the recruitment drive, Vickie said: “Mockingbird Hub carers need to have some experience in supporting or caring for people, or working with children or young people. They need a good sense of humour too and to have a passion for seeing people achieve their ambitions.”

The Mockingbird Society

Mockingbird Hub carers can earn up to £26,000 a year, offering 24/7 support to foster families and providing a safe space for children and young people to stay. Hub carers need a minimum of two spare bedrooms and some experience in supporting or caring for children and young people.

Those interested in finding out more about Mockingbird, or interested in taking up a Mockingbird Hub Carer role, are invited to drop in and meet the Trust Fostering team at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, High Street, Doncaster, DN1 1DE, on Thursday, May 24, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm

Alternatively, call the team on 0808 129 2600 and ask to speak to Vickie or Tracey about Mockingbird.

LINKS:

www.trustfostering.co.uk

www.facebook.com/TrustFostering

Trust Fostering

@TrustFostering