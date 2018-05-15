VIDEO: Local drone company showcase new Great Yorkshire Way link road

Drone pictures show a new road which is set to open near Doncaster Sheffield airport as part of a project to connect it with the motorway.

The new road links Great Yorkshire Way to Hurst Lane at Doncaster to provide a direct link from the M18 motorway to the airport in hopes that it will reduce journey times.

The new link road connecting Great Yorkshire Way to Doncaster Sheffield airport (Picture: Universal Drones Ltd)

It forms part of the Great Yorkshire Way road project, which is now in it's second phase.

The project is set finish in Summer 2018, but local company Universal Drones Ltd are on hand to give you a glimpse ahead of the opening.

Based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, the company background lies in railway, but Director and drone pilot Mark Holderness jumped at the opportunity to show off the new road which he says will benefit the community.

He said: "I commute there most days and I know the problems with the traffic. I thought the photos would be a good idea so people can see the update and the benefits it will have to the area.

The new link road will connect Great Yorkshire way with Hurst Lane (Picture: Universal Drones Ltd)

"You currently have to turn right down Hayfield lane to get to the airport, but the new road bypasses that.

"It will take you directly to the airport and reduce journey times and will also benefit local residents in regards to traffic."

"Our company is based up at the airport, and I thought it would be a good idea to show the community, to show whats happening because they can't see it yet. It'll be really nice when it's done."

The company who specialise in unmanned aerial vehicle work with drones, are fully insured, hold a licence with the Civil Aviation Authority and also have a PfCO or permission for commercial operations.

Mark added: "We have a close relationship with the airport and air traffic control, and we obtained the pictures with their permission because of the close proximity to the air traffic zone. Permission was granted to take the photos."

Work on phase two of Great Yorkshire way started in June 2017, and it now features a large yellow 'Y' to mark the importance of the road.

The landmark feature was opened in time for the Tour de Yorkshire which passed through the road earlier this month.

Cyclists will also benefit from the new road as it boasts a cycle path which runs alongside.

Once the project is complete, Universal Drones Ltd will also be on hand to unveil the road through a mix of aerial videos and images, and showcase it in all it's glory.

