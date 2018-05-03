VIDEO: Listen to new songs debuted by Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys at comeback gig

Arctic Monkeys debuted new music at their live comeback in America last night.

The Sheffield band kicked off their world tour in San Diego, California, and played 'Four Out Of Five', 'One Point Perspective' and 'American Sports' for the first time.

They will feature on their forthcoming album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino which is due to be released on May 11.

Fans have posted videos of the songs being played live to YouTube and hundreds of others have commented.

The majority have given the songs their seal of approval.

One said: "Alex's voice is amazing, great song!"

Another added: "The wait was worth it."

The band will play across the globe before hitting UK shores in the autumn which includes shows at the Fly DSA Arena in September.

The tracklist for the album has also been revealed, which is below:-

1. Star Treatment

2. One Point Perspective

3. American Sports

4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

5. Golden Trunks

6. Four Out of Five

7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

8. Science Fiction

9. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese