VIDEO: Landmark Doncaster water tower reduced to rubble

Work has got under way to demolish a landmark Doncaster water tower.

Crews have moved in to start bringing down the water tower which has been a familiar sight in Rossington for more than 60 years.

Yorkshire Water has started knocking down the old tower in the village which has stood on the spot since 1954.

The tower, which has not been operation in recent years, is located at the junction of Grange Lane and Queen Mary’s Road.

Investigation work was completed recently by the company to plan the scheme and also complete ecology surveys.

Demolition of the site in Rossington is under way.

The scheme is expected to take six weeks to complete.

Road closures are in place 24 hours a day during the duration of the works.

A signed diversion route is in place via King George’s Road, Earl Avenue, Duke Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road.

Bus services are also be diverted and Travel South Yorkshire has information boards at its bus stops.

If passengers have any further questions they can contact its helpline on 01709 515151.

Pedestrian access will be made available at all times around the working area.

Yorkshire Water communications advisor Mark Allsop said: “We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused whilst the essential work to demolish the water tower takes place.

“Please be assured we'll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”