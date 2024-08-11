Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Knife wielding heroin addicts” are terrorising residents of an iconic Doncaster city centre building turned into luxury apartments.

Fed up tenants of Danum House say used needles are being dumped outside their flats with rubbish – including human excrement - stacking up in corridors.

One resident, who asked not to be named, says fire doors have also been ripped off their hinges and described the iconic 1930s Art Deco building as being in “complete disrepair.”

The tenant said: “The flats are on the market as premium and luxury city centre living spaces – but the inside is quite the opposite.

"These photos were taken in the last two weeks, but these conditions have continued for over a year.

"Fire doors have been ripped off their hinges and there’s human faeces in communal areas.

"They were left there for over a week after being reported, untouched and no one was sent to remove - a clear health issue.

"There’s drug paraphernalia and week and weeks worth of build up of refuse.

"I will be moving out soon - as will lots of residents who have had enough and have chosen not to renew their tenancy, as the building is falling into complete disrepair.

"The entire building has had no WiFi for nearly three months, yet they continue to advertise it as this luxury living space when in reality there are knife wielding heroin addicts patrolling the corridors every day and you’re risking your safety every time you enter the building.”

The building was under the control of Doncaster-based property development firm Empire Property Concepts until the business collapsed earlier this year.

Receivers were called in at the Cleveland Street firm owned by Paul Rothwell, part of the Rothwells fish and chip shop family.

In an interview several years ago, Mr Rothwell explained how he had started his property career by buying a house while a student at Nottingham University, using a £15,000 deposit from his dad and branching into renting out rooms to students in the city.

He returned to South Yorkshire and began buying and developing properties and was behind the Danum House development – the 72-flat revamp of the former Co-op building on the corner of Duke Street and Street and Sepulchre Gate.

It is understood the building is now under the control of a new firm.

The five-floor building was built in the 1930’s, originally as a department store and gained Grade II-listed status in 1997.

As well as the Co-op store, over the years, the building has also played home to Doncaster Council offices, bargain store TJ Hughes and for many years, the top floor served as a nightspot, under the names of the Co-op Ballroom – where The Beatles once played – as well as Seventh Heaven and Karisma.

When the flats were first marketed, a spokesperson said: “The new building will be particularly appealing to those with an Art-Deco flair looking to live in Doncaster as it will provide a high standard of town centre accommodation.

”Everything about the Art Deco look of Danum House - the Vitrolite tile cladding, glazed central rounded staircase and bronzed metal frame windows - will be retained in the revamp of the building, giving its admirers and art aficionados the chance to live there.

"Designed for open plan living, the new homes will make the most of natural daylight with floor-to-ceiling windows and private interior balconies. Not only will the new flats combine classic period touches with contemporary comfort but also, they are extremely spacious as the smallest apartment in this development is 465 square feet - the size of some two bedroom apartments in London or Manchester.”