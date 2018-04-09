VIDEO: Is this the world’s saddest looking dog?

Rain Rescue is appealing to find a home for Tara, a mastiff crossbreed who might just have the saddest looking face in the world.

Tara first arrived with the Yorkshire based animal charity back November last year after finding herself homeless in the stray kennels.

Tara - has she got the saddest face in the world?

Lauren Sanderson, Deputy Manager said: “Tara is such a sweetheart once she gets to know you, full of character and affection. She spends lots of time in my office and is no trouble at all, just curls up in her bed and snoozes the day away. Her sad face really isn’t a reflection of how she feels - it just is her face.

“Sadly for Tara she ended up in the local stray kennels so we don’t have any history on her, we don’t know what her life has been before but we do think she’s possibly been beaten as she cowers if she finds anything scary and is shy upon first meeting some people.”

Rain Rescue are looking to find Tara a quiet home, where she can have a steady routine. Tara can get upset by too much change and is seeking a life of peace, tranquility – and plenty of TLC of course.

If you can offer Tara a loving home please contact Rain Rescue via their website www.rainrescue.co.uk or by emailing enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk. Those without internet access can call 07725888207. Viewings are by appointment only.

Rain Rescue receive no government or lottery funding and therefore rely solely on the generosity of the public to continue their vital work saving the lives of dogs and cats in South Yorkshire. You can donate by texting ‘BARK22 £1/2/5/10’ to 70070 or by sending cash or cheques to ‘Rain Rescue’ Summerfield Lodge, Moat Lane, Rotherham, S66 1DZ. Further information about adopting and can be accessed by emailing enquiries@rainrescue.co.uk or calling 07725888207.