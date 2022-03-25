Video: Huge RAF C17 plane carrying weapons to Ukraine spotted in skies over Doncaster

The C-17 Globemaster was spotted flying into Doncaster Sheffield Airport, briefly touching down and then taking to the skies once more as part of a training exercise.

The aircraft, which is based at RAF Brize Norton, has been shipping both aid and weapons to Ukraine in recent weeks following the Russian invasion.

The C-17 Globemaster in the skies above Doncaster. (Photo: Tony Critchley).

The long-range, heavy-lift strategic transport aircraft has been used for both peacekeeping and humanitarian missions worldwide.

Numerous C-17s have been taking off from Brize Norton in recent weeks and the Royal Air Force has confirmed such planes are transporting anti-tank weapons to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The RAF shared a video on Twitter publicising its response to the war, saying it was "delivering vital munitions to the frontline as we stand with Ukraine".

Brize Norton also acts as a European air base for the US Air Force. Four of the US's B52 bombers have been stationed at the base - and have been active in the Gloucestershire skies - in recent days in order to "integrate" with European allies.

The plane is capable of rapid, strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases anywhere in the world and the massive planes are able to move Chinook helicopters, military vehicles and other heavy items of specialist kit around the world.

It can transport 100,000lb (45,360kg) of freight more than 4,500nm (8,334km) while flying at altitudes above 35,000ft.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is regularly used for Royal Air Force training exercises and since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, numerous air bases and airports across the UK have been busy shipping both humanitarian aid as well as weapons to help the Ukrainian army in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion.

The airport was the former RAF Finningley base, which was closed in 1996 and was once home to part of Britain’s fleet of Vulcan bombers, during the Cold War.