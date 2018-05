Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary School sing for the Free press

Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary School sing for the Free press as part of our school of the week feature.

Hooton Pagnell School

Class four children Kameron Barsby, Charlie Hodgson, Josh Field, Savannah-Blue Price and Grace Bashforth, pictured durin a Math Treasure Hunt. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP All Saints Hootn Pagnell

Foundation children Lydia Hinchcliffe, Thomas Row and Jude Irvine, pictured in the Outdoor provision