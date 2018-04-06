VIDEO: Hillsborough disaster victims remembered in new Manic Street Preachers song

The victims of the Hillsborough disaster have been remembered in a moving new song by Welsh rock band the Manic Street Preachers.

The band's new track Liverpool Revisited, which has been released today, pays tribute to the 96 who died after a fatal crush at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium in 1989.

The track includes lyrics such as: "As I wake to a sunset, the light dances on the Mersey and I think of the 96."

The song adds: "And all the hatred that they tried to throw at you, but you stayed so strong. Yeah, all the hatred, it was never the truth."

The video for the song, which is from the band's upcoming 13th studio album Resistance Is Futile, shows a montage of images shot in Liverpool.

It is not the first time the band - James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - have touched on the disaster in April 1989 when 96 football fans were crushed to death at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest after an ill-fated police command to open a gate to ease overcrowding outside the stadium.

The video pays tribute to the 96 fans who died.

Their 1998 album This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours included the track S.Y.M.M. which was aimed at matchday commander Chief Supt David Duckenfield and included the lyrics: "South South Yorkshire - Mass Murderer. How can you sleep at night, sleep at night?"