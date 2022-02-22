VIDEO: Footage shows height of River Don as flood warnings remain across Doncaster

The clip, shot earlier today, shows sandbags still in place at Sprotbrough and water levels near to the top of bridge arches at Fishlake, with six Environment Agency flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – still in place.

However, threats of serious flooding now appear to be receding and so far Doncaster appears to have escaped largely unscathed, following the catastrophic floods of 2019.

The alerts remain in place for Fishlake, Trumfleet, Braithwaite, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith and Thorpe in Balne.

The River Don at Fishlake Nab earlier today.

Earlier alerts at Conisbrough and Sprotbrough have been removed, along with the stretch from Hexthorpe to Stainforth while alerts in Rotherham and Sheffield have also been lifted.

A number of road closures are still in place and a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please don’t ignore them or assume everything will be fine to just drive on the closed roads anyway.

“We’re often asked why it can take a while to re-open roads after flooding.

“Our highways teams are working round the clock to get the roads reopened safely.

"First, they have to inspect the levels of flood water, then whether the roads/bridges have any structural damage, and then they will undergo a heavy duty cleanse to remove surface debris.

“We will keep you updated as soon as possible about roads re-opening.”