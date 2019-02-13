Video footage emerges showing inferno at side of busy Doncaster road 

Video footage has emerged of an inferno raging at the side of a major Doncaster road.

The clip, taken by a passenger in a vehicle that was driving past, shows flames flailing up to 15 feet high.

The raging fire. Picture: Tony Critchley

The blaze is believed to be at an allotment site off Leger Way, near to the junction with Cheltenham Road, at Intake.

It is thought the fire started at about 5pm this evening and firefighters were at the scene earlier.

The flames at the side of the road. Picture: Tony Critchley

The South Yorkshire brigade has not released any details yet.

We will bring you updates as and when we get them.