VIDEO: Explorer's unexpected discovery inside eerie abandoned Doncaster landmark factory

An urban explorer got more than he bargained for exploring the Coltran factory in Mexborough.

The former Coltran factory in Mexborough, a familiar sight to rail passengers travelling between Doncaster and Sheffield, has lain empty and crumbling for a number of years and has become a target for so-called urban explorers. people who visit abandoned buildings.

An ‘urbex’ fan, who goes by the name of Donny Explorer, recently spent several hours investigating the ruinous building, which is being earmarked for development as canalside residential apartments.

Formerly a flour mill, he discovered that the huge building is still home to dust covered machinery and equipment, fading signs, crumbling offices – and hundreds of pigeons.

And he also made the bizarre discovery of a fully equipped bathroom, complete with bath, shower and toilet as well as a fitted kitchen.

"I don’t know what to make of this,” he tells the camera. “It’s cool – but a bit mixed up.”

The 30 minute video, which has been watched more than 2,000 times reveals rotting floors, smashed windows and long disused toilet blocks and workshops, as well as tools, parts and equipment left behind.

Footage shows paint peeling from dusty walls, a locked safe – and even a clock stopped in time.

Bizarrely, he also uncovers a photo of the late comedian Sir Ken Dodd among the debris, overcoming an overpouring stench of diesel to explore the building, which was built in 1917.

He tells viewers: “This is such an unusual place. There’s all sorts of stuff left behind in here, its crazy.”

Earlier this year, the building was put on the market for more than half a million pounds – with the potential to turn it into executive riverside flats.

Property firm Yopa put the imposing building alongside the River Don up for sale for £550,000, describing it as an ‘exciting and enormous investment opportunity’ with room for 68 dwellings.

The former Barnsley British Cooperative Society flour mill is one of the area’s best known landmarks, towering over the town.

A Yopa spokesman added: “This development should appeal to young professionals. Located just a short walk from the town centre with its many facilities and the train station so will appeal to commuters.”