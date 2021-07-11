VIDEO: England fans enjoy their pre-match warm up at Doncaster's Wool Market
England fans made the most of the nice weather this afternoon by enjoying drinks in the sun in Doncaster.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 6:22 pm
Revellers were seen at the town’s Wool Market having a beer with mates in preparation for tonight’s MASSIVE match when Gareth Southgate’s men take on Italy in their first ever major competition final since 1966.
There have been no reports of any trouble and it is hoped everyone can enjoy the game safely and sensibly.
One drinker, amongst a few hundred others, was reported to say: “It’s coming home.”