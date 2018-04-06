VIDEO: Emergency services at Doncaster estate amid 'concern for man's safety'

Emergency services have been called to a Doncaster housing estate amid concern for the safety of a man.

Witnesses told how police and the fire service were called out to Ryedale Walk in Scawsby this afternoon.

Police at the scene.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 1.15pm this afternoon, Friday, April 6, emergency services and supporting agencies were called to an address on Ryedale Walk, Doncaster, following reports of concerns for the safety of a man.

"The man has now been located safe and well."

Police said they could not comment further at this stage.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the air ambulance have been contacted and we are waiting for replies.

Police attended.

