Video: Drama as car flips onto roof in serious Doncaster road smash
This was the dramatic aftermath after a car flipped onto its roof in a serious Doncaster road smash.
Emergency services were called to the A630 Balby Road last night after the car overturned and also demolished a set of traffic lights,
Video shows the scene moments after the crash, near to the junction with Sandford Road, with emergency workers freeing the occupants of the vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the occupants suffered only minor injuries in the single vehicle crash.
