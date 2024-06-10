Video: Drama as car flips onto roof in serious Doncaster road smash

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This was the dramatic aftermath after a car flipped onto its roof in a serious Doncaster road smash.

Emergency services were called to the A630 Balby Road last night after the car overturned and also demolished a set of traffic lights,

Video shows the scene moments after the crash, near to the junction with Sandford Road, with emergency workers freeing the occupants of the vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the occupants suffered only minor injuries in the single vehicle crash.

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.