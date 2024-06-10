Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the dramatic aftermath after a car flipped onto its roof in a serious Doncaster road smash.

Emergency services were called to the A630 Balby Road last night after the car overturned and also demolished a set of traffic lights,

Video shows the scene moments after the crash, near to the junction with Sandford Road, with emergency workers freeing the occupants of the vehicle.

