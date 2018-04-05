VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers ace surprises young fan - by delivering pizza to his house

A Doncaster Rovers star used to serving up some tasty football on the pitch delighted a young supporter - when he turned up at his house with pizza and for a kickabout in the back garden.
Young supporter Tiberius Batchelor was left stunned when his favourite player, striker Andy Williams personally delivered a takeaway to his door, before joining him for a kickabout.
Five-year-old Tiberius was treated to a Domino’s pizza, and he got a shock when he opened the door to see Rovers forward Andy with the food in hand.
Williams said: “It is always nice to give something back to fans, and at Rovers we have always tried to think outside the box - I just hope he got to eat the pizza before it was too cold!”
Tiberius’ father Nathan said: “It was a great gesture from Rovers to send Andy down, showing again they are more than just a football club.”
The surprise visit was part of the club's Season Membership scheme.
Everyone who purchases a Season Membership prior to the end of the initial purchase period on April 13 will be included in a daily prize draw, with many money can’t buy prizes available.
The 2018/19 Silver Memberships are priced from £139 (18-21), £199 (22-24), £219 (senior), £299 (adult).
Fans can purchase 2018/19 Season Memberships from the Club Doncaster Box Office, on 01302 762576 or at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk
Silver Membership holders get a complimentary DNA Card offering access to deals with firms such as Domino’s, which gives holders a large pizza for just £6.99.