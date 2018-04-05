VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers ace surprises young fan - by delivering pizza to his house

A Doncaster Rovers star used to serving up some tasty football on the pitch delighted a young supporter - when he turned up at his house with pizza and for a kickabout in the back garden.

Young supporter Tiberius Batchelor was left stunned when his favourite player, striker Andy Williams personally delivered a takeaway to his door, before joining him for a kickabout.

Andy Williams with Tiberius Batchelor and his mum and dad, Lucy and Nathan.

Five-year-old Tiberius was treated to a Domino’s pizza, and he got a shock when he opened the door to see Rovers forward Andy with the food in hand.

Williams said: “It is always nice to give something back to fans, and at Rovers we have always tried to think outside the box - I just hope he got to eat the pizza before it was too cold!”

Tiberius’ father Nathan said: “It was a great gesture from Rovers to send Andy down, showing again they are more than just a football club.”

The surprise visit was part of the club's Season Membership scheme.

