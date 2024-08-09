Video: Doncaster road cordoned off tonight following serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster road has been cordoned off tonight following a serious emergency incident.

Marshland Road in Moorends has been closed since mid-afternoon with emergency services still at the scene of the incident near to a level crossing.

The air ambulance landed at the scene earlier.

Emergency services were first called to the incident at around 4pm, an eyewitness said.

Marshland Road in Moorends has been sealed off by police throughout the evening.

Unconfimed reports say a car crashed into a house near to the railway line, with police and paramedics all called to the scene.

Photos show the road cordoned off with police vehicles blocking the carraiageway.

It is understood that vehicles and bus services have been diverted as a result.

A spokesperson for bus operator first said: “RTC on Marshland Road at the junction with Micklethwaite Road.

“Diversion from Northgate bus stop via Grange Lane to Marshland Road to resume normal route.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this afternoon’s incident.