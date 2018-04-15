VIDEO: Doncaster designed loco Tornado breaks down on special excursion

A historic steam locomotive that was designed in Doncater has broken down while running a special excursion on the East Coast Main Line.

The Tornado engine was running on the East Coast Main Line yesterday between London King's Cross and York when a problem developed and it was forced to stop at Peterborough.

It arrived in York several hours late after being hauled by a diesel engine.

Mark Allatt of the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust described the breakdown as "frustrating and disappointing.

"We don't know what's happened, so we'll find out.

"We got to 90mph earlier in the run, that's one thing anyway."

The £3m locomotive is owned by a trust and was built by a group of rail enthusiasts in Darlington and Doncaster over an 18-year period.

When it entered service in 2008 it was the first steam engine to be built in Britain since the 1960s.

It is a recreation of the A1 class was designed by Arthur H Peppercorn for the London & North Eastern Railway and 49 were built in 1948 and 49.

However, following dieselisation, all were scrapped by 1966.