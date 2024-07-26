Video: Doncaster city centre pub sealed off by police following serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster city centre pub has reportedly been sealed off tonight with police and paramedics dealing with a serious emergency incident.

Emergency services were called to The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street earlier tonight, with eyewitnesses reporting several police cars and ambulances at the scene.

Bystanders say an area around the pub – known to generations of drinkers as the former Yates’s Wine Lodge – has been cordoned off.

