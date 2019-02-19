VIDEO: Doncaster Alpha Mini Cabs launch free new taxi booking app

A FREE new taxi booking app has been launched to make it easier and faster than ever to get a private hire vehicle with Alpha Mini Cabs in Doncaster.

Bosses claim it is quicker and easier to order a cab for private hire than with any other app.

The app enables users to order a taxi, book in advance, cancel a booking and track the vehicle on a map as it makes its way towards you.

There are real-time notifications of the status of your taxi and you can pay by cash or card.

Get the free app now for Apple iPhones, iPads and Android mobile phones and tablets.

DOWNLOAD FOR APPLE DEVICES: Get the free Alpha Minicabs app on iTunes for your iPhone or iPad - CLICK HERE.

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROIDS: The booking app, for Android phones and tablets, is available from Google Play - CLICK HERE.

BY PHONE: Bookings can also be made by calling 01302 323333

Alpha Mini Cabs, with offices in Princes Street, Cleveland Street and Sunny Bar, provides private hire cabs, airport transfers, mini bus services and more, operatig 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It was established in Doncaster more than 20-years ago.

Owners say they are committed to keeping up with advanced technology and providing the best local taxi service money can buy.

"We use the latest technology in every way - in our app, in our online booking system and in making sure that all our cars are GPS tracker fitted, so that you can

be sure you are travelling with the best," said a spokesman.

"All our drivers are fully licensed, professional and courteous so that you enjoy your journey from start to finish.

"With the new Alpha Mini Cabs App, you can order a cab for private hire quicker and easier than with any other app- and you’ll always know you’re getting a trustworthy and qualified driver.

"Wherever you are, you are only a few clicks away from getting where you need to be! It’s simple and easy to use- so download and book a taxi today!"

