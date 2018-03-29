VIDEO: Dominic Littlewood and John Hartson accidentally flash manhoods on live TV in Sheffield Full Monty show

TV star Dominic Littlewood and footballer John Hartson both gave TV viewers more than they bargained for - when they accidentally flashed their manhoods on a live TV spectacular in Sheffield.

The pair were taking part in The Real Full Monty, a live ITV show from Sheffield City Hall - but both flashed viewers their private parts during the show which saw a host of male celebrities stripping off for charity.

The TV presenter showed support for prostate and testicular cancer awareness by sitting naked in the audience, with only a hat to cover his penis.

But when hosts Ashley Banjo and Alexander Armstrong asked him if his “100 per cent beef” tattoo was still on his bottom, Dominic turned around and flashed his bum at them.

Eagle eyed viewers quickly noticed that Dominic’s manhood was showing, which he had covered with a black sock.

Fans of the show rushed to social media to share their shock, with one writing: “Saw a glimpse of Dom Littlewood's little wood there.”

Dom sat naked in the audience. (Photo: ITV).

And footballer John Hartson also exposed a little too much during the show.

While the live audience in the City Hall were treated to the Full Monty, those at home were supposed to be seeing a censored version.

But as the men ran about on stage celebrating their successful strip, John’s manhood accidentally ended up on camera.

Eagled-eyed viewers noticed the gaffe and took to Twitter to comment on it.

One person wrote: “Big Bad John! Go on @JohnHartson10 #Grablifebytheballs #Keepchecking #keeptalking.”

While another: “John Hartson certainly didn't leave his hat on! Great work #TheRealFullMonty.”

The 42-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in July 2009 which then spread through his body after it was detected late.

John was cleared of the disease in December that year and later set up The John Hartson Foundation to raise awareness of it and provide support to sufferers.

He revealed the extent of his battle with the disease to other celebs taking part in the show, including Jeff Brazier and Ugo Monye.