VIDEO: Car is destroyed by fire after being deliberately set alight in Doncaster street
This is the moment a car was engulfed in smoke and flames after being deliberately set alight in a Doncaster street.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:44 am
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Caridgan Road in Intake last night.
A spokesman said: “We were called to a vehicle fire at 8:45pm last night.
"A fire crew from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 9:35pm. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”
An eyewitness captured the incident on camera.