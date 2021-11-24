VIDEO: Car is destroyed by fire after being deliberately set alight in Doncaster street

This is the moment a car was engulfed in smoke and flames after being deliberately set alight in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:44 am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Caridgan Road in Intake last night.

A spokesman said: “We were called to a vehicle fire at 8:45pm last night.

"A fire crew from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left the scene at 9:35pm. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fire crews were called to Cardigan Road in Intake last night.

An eyewitness captured the incident on camera.

DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue