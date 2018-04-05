VIDEO: Car crashes into wall near Sheffield city centre

A car has crashed into a wall near Sheffield city centre this evening.

The white Audi was involved in a collision on Granville Road, close to the junction with Norfolk Park Road, at about 8.30pm.

A white Peugeot vehicle is also believed to have been involved in the crash.

Both vehicles were badly damaged to their front ends.

Three police cars were at the scene earlier and officers closed off part of the road while they dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any information about the incident.

We have contacted the force and are awaiting a reply.

