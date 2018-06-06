VIDEO: Cabinet sign off on new £14 million central library and museum in Doncaster

Final plans for Doncaster's new £14 million central library and museum have been approved by council cabinet members.

How will the new library and museum will look

In a meeting on Tuesday, councillors and officers were shown a video walkthrough of the site which is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.

The four-storey structure incorporates the historic Hall Cross Girls School building which the local authority were keen to preserve.

The plans see four existing buildings at Doncaster Central Library, Doncaster Archives in Balby, Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery, and the Library Services for Schools at Top Road, Barnby Dun, centralised to one building.

The new building will also become home to the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry exhibition, education space, a start up space for small and micro businesses and small and micro-business start-up space and training and conference facilities.

Council bosses are hoping the new building will provide a 'catalyst for the modernisation' and a renewal of Doncaster’s cultural and heritage.

Professional staff will work closely alongside volunteers who already run the majority of libraries across Doncaster.

Work is planned to begin in September this year working towards a completion date in the summer of 2020.

Nigel Ball, cabinet member for libraries opened the item on the agenda and said the project will be a 'fantastic asset' to the borough and will enhance the learning experience for residents.

Bill Mordue, cabinet member for business, skills and economic development, said: "This is an extremely exciting project. This is an iconic building that will appear in Doncaster with a fantastic blend of old and new and I think it will be nationally important in showcasing the borough.

This perhaps will change people's opinions about Doncaster because we're a town that's got big ambitions and I think we're heading in the right direction and will up the cultural offer massively."

Mayor Ros Jones added: "This will unlock much of the borough's rich heritage which is currently behind closed doors and this increase the public awareness of Doncaster's heritage and generating pride in the borough."