Victory in fight to save Doncaster Women's Aid

Campaigners are today celebrating success in the battle to save Doncaster Women's Aid.

It has been confirmed that the charity, which runs services to help victims of domestic violence and abuse in the borough, will be able to continue and expand its work in the town, through a £243,000 National Lottery grant.

It had been facing closure after losing funding from Doncaster Council.

The funding is for a three year period.

A statement from the trustees said: "This grant will be a tremendous boost not just to the women and young girls at risk whom we are trying to help, but also for the community as a whole. With this grant we believe that we can make a real difference to the lies of many women living in our community. At the same time we shall continue to work with the local council and with other partners in the area.

"We are grateful to the many people and organisations across the Doncaster are who have given their support over the last few months which as enabled us to continue to provide the service this year, pending the decision from the Big Lottery Fund.

South Yorkshire Women's Aid (Doncaster) is a registered charity, which provides one to one advice and support both face to face and by telephone as well as providing therapeutic courses. It aims to expand the therapeutic courses into schools outside of teaching time It also helps women going through the court process and in addition provide specific advice for black and minority ethnic women and young girls..

The charity says it will now be able to increase the number of staff it employs to meet rising demand.

Campaigners have fought a battle to save the charity after it lost its previous Doncaster Council funding.

Last year, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones pledged to try to help the charity but rejected a call for cash to be diverted to the organisation from council reserves.

Protesters held a series of protests outside the Civic Buildings and in the town centre over the ending of funding, but the council said it did not have the cash available due to the cuts of over £200 million that it has had to make to services since 2010.