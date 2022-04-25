Vehicles deliberately set on fire in several separate incidents in Doncaster

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 2.10am.

On the same morning a car was deliberately set on fire at 3.50am on Broadway in Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 4.25am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire in woodlands at 7.40am on Broomhouse Lane in Edlington. The crew came away at 8.05pm.

A number of vehicles were set alight

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 7.45pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.55pm.

Several pallets were deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on allotments at York Street in, New Rossington. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left to return to base at 8.40pm.