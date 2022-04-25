Vehicles deliberately set on fire in several separate incidents in Doncaster

Two fire crews from Thorne and Adwick stations were called out to an LGV on fire at 1.25am on Sunday, April 24, on Westfield Road in Fishlake.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:50 am

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 2.10am.

On the same morning a car was deliberately set on fire at 3.50am on Broadway in Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 4.25am.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate fire in woodlands at 7.40am on Broomhouse Lane in Edlington. The crew came away at 8.05pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A number of vehicles were set alight

Read More

Read More
Mexborough flyover bridge is demolished, with video showing the moment landmark ...

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 7.45pm on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.55pm.

Several pallets were deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on allotments at York Street in, New Rossington. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left to return to base at 8.40pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

ThorneEdlington