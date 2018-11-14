Vehicle fire causing rush-hour delays on M18 in Doncaster

A vehicle fire on the M18 is causing rush-hour delays for motorists in Doncaster this morning.

The incident is affecting traffic northbound between junctions 3 and 4 near Bessacarr.

The M18.

Highways England said there are delays of up to 40 minutes and warned motorists to expect disruptions to persist until about 11.15am this morning.