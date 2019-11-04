Vehicle fire causes delays for rush hour drivers on M1
A vehicle fire is causing delays for rush hour drivers on the M1 near Sheffield tonight.
Queues are building up on the southbound carriageway between junction 36 and 37 following reports of a vehicle on fire in the hard shoulder.
Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route between J37 (Barnsley) and J36 for Hoyland.