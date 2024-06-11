Van, car and motorbike deliberately set on fire in Doncaster overnight
A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Lowgate, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.25pm.
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1.50pm.
Two fire crews from Maltby and Edlington stations attended a deliberate van fire at 1.35am on New Road, Braithwell. Crews left the scene at 2.20am.
Also overnight, firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate fire involving garden waste at 8pm on Leger Way, Intake. The crew left the scene at 8.30pm.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 3.30am on Bennetthorpe. The crew came away at 4.10am.
