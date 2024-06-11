Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A van, car and a motorbike were deliberately set on fire in three separate incidents in Doncaster overnight.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 8.50pm on Lowgate, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 9.25pm.

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 1.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire crews from Maltby and Edlington stations attended a deliberate van fire at 1.35am on New Road, Braithwell. Crews left the scene at 2.20am.

Van, car and motorbike deliberately set on fire in Doncaster overnight.

Also overnight, firefighters from Rossington station attended a deliberate fire involving garden waste at 8pm on Leger Way, Intake. The crew left the scene at 8.30pm.