Use park and ride, health chiefs say as more fines dished out out to DRI drivers
Visitors to Doncaster Royal Infirmary have been urged to avoid fines by using the park and ride service as more drivers have been caught dumping their cars on a grass verge outside the hospital.
Health chiefs have pleaded with visitors not to abandon cars on the central reservation on Armthorpe Road – with Doncaster Council parking enforcement teams ready to pounce on those who do.
Dozens of fines have already been handed out to drivers who have been caught parking on the verge.
A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are still seeing cars parking on the central reservation on Armthorpe Road.
"Traffic wardens continue to visit daily and distribute parking tickets. Please do not leave your vehicle here - you will receive a fine.
"If you are struggling to park when attending your appointment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary our Park and Ride facility has you covered.
"It is free of charge and just opposite the racecourse.
"The area is serviced by a regular shuttle every 20 minutes or so with a small fee to ride, which drops off at our South Block building, where you can embark for the return journey.
" The facility is floodlit and fully paved with an overflow which is operated by the racecourse. If you fancy the exercise and are able, it is about a 10 to 15 minute walk also.
"We know this won't accommodate everyone - if your need is urgent and/or an emergency, we recommend you are dropped-off in the designated zones.
"Additionally, if you are disabled we realise it may be easier to try and snag one of the appropriate sites on hospital grounds.
"Finally, the shuttle service runs until 11pm. If you are anticipating being here later, parking is free on site from 6pm until 9am, and traffic is usually much quieter, meaning you're far more likely to get a spot in the evening.”
The original hospital dates from 1930 and the facility has struggled to keep up with demands for parking in recent years, with limited spaces inside the hospital grounds and surrounding roads.