Use park and ride, health chiefs say as more fines dished out out to DRI drivers

Health chiefs have pleaded with visitors not to abandon cars on the central reservation on Armthorpe Road – with Doncaster Council parking enforcement teams ready to pounce on those who do.

Dozens of fines have already been handed out to drivers who have been caught parking on the verge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are still seeing cars parking on the central reservation on Armthorpe Road.

Drivers have been parking on the verge outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Traffic wardens continue to visit daily and distribute parking tickets. Please do not leave your vehicle here - you will receive a fine.

"If you are struggling to park when attending your appointment at Doncaster Royal Infirmary our Park and Ride facility has you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is free of charge and just opposite the racecourse.

"The area is serviced by a regular shuttle every 20 minutes or so with a small fee to ride, which drops off at our South Block building, where you can embark for the return journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

" The facility is floodlit and fully paved with an overflow which is operated by the racecourse. If you fancy the exercise and are able, it is about a 10 to 15 minute walk also.

"We know this won't accommodate everyone - if your need is urgent and/or an emergency, we recommend you are dropped-off in the designated zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, if you are disabled we realise it may be easier to try and snag one of the appropriate sites on hospital grounds.

"Finally, the shuttle service runs until 11pm. If you are anticipating being here later, parking is free on site from 6pm until 9am, and traffic is usually much quieter, meaning you're far more likely to get a spot in the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad