Urgent appeal put out for people to donate clothes and food for Doncaster flood victims

An appeal has gone out for people to donate food and clothes for victims of flooding in Fishlake.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:21 pm
The village has been cut off with hundreds of residents evacuated to nearby Stainforth after the River Don burst it banks and swept through the village over the weekend.

Volunteers are asking for donations of new underwear, milk, butter and sugar to help those who have been forced to flee their homes.

Fishlake has been deluged by the River Don.

Items can be dropped off at Stainforth Resource Centre or Stainforth Library.