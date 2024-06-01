Urgent appeal launched to help save 70 animals at under threat Doncaster sanctuary

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
An urgent financial appeal has been launched to help save a Doncaster animal sanctuary which cares for unwanted, strays, elderly and abused creatures.

Willows and Wool Animal Sanctuary, which is based in Moorends, relies entirely on public donations to care for the 70 different animals it houses including ponies, sheep, ducks and other farmyard animals.

But a desperate plea has been launched to keep the sanctuary up and running – otherwise animals will have to be rehomed.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “We desperately need support to help us to continue to care for nearly 70 animals.

An urgent appeal has been launched to help save animals at an under threat Doncaster animal sanctuary.

“We provide a safe lifelong home for the unwanted, stray, abused, elderly and retired.

“Please donate if you can, every single pound adds up.”

The spokesperson added: “Without your help the sanctuary would have to close and many of the residents would have no where to go.

You can donate via PayPal HERE

Bank transfer: Ms Isabella Wearing, account number 00067169, sort code 77-12-28.

