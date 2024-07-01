Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can you help a Doncaster animal charity find loving homes for recently rescued kittens?

Furry and Friends Rescue and Sanctuary based in Harworth recently rescued 32 kittens who would have otherwise lived their lives on the streets.

While the team is doing everything possible to care for these fur babies, the ultimate goal is to find them loving, forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen who runs the animal charity said: “Although we are based in Harworth, our rescue efforts extend to many surrounding areas. In addition to cats, we also rescue guinea pigs and rabbits, providing a safe haven for various animals in need.

To honor Joseph and other animals who have sadly passed away, they are building a remembrance garden.

“Our sanctuary was built single-handedly, without any grants or external funding. It has been a labor of love and dedication to ensure that these animals receive the care and attention they deserve.

“Given your influence and compassionate heart for animals, we humbly ask for your assistance in spreading the word about our rescued kittens. Your support could make a significant difference in ensuring these kittens find the loving families they deserve.

“Thank you for considering our appeal. We would be incredibly grateful for any help you can provide.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the animals rescued have faced abuse or abandonment, or have been surrendered for personal reasons. No matter their past, every animal rescued is special and deserves a chance at a better life. The charity is there to offer them a forever home if they cannot be adopted.

They rescued 32 kittens who would have otherwise lived their lives on the streets.

Joseph's Story

Joseph was a tiny kitten, only eight weeks old, who faced unimaginable hardship. He was found abandoned in the woods in Bircotes on Saturday, June 22nd. Joseph had severe disabilities; he couldn't move, eat on his own, or even wee on his own. Despite best efforts to provide him with the care and love he needed, Joseph sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, June 25th. His story is a heartbreaking reminder of why the charity’s work is so crucial. No animal should have to endure such suffering alone.

To honor Joseph and other animals who have sadly passed away, they are building a remembrance garden. This garden will be a tranquil place where people can reflect on their lives and the impact they had. It will be a symbol of commitment to ensuring that no animal is forgotten and that their memories live on in a beautiful and peaceful space.

Karen added: “As the founder of Furry and Friends Pet Rescue and Sanctuary in Harworth, Doncaster, I have faced many challenges, including homelessness and abuse, and had been in care for some of my life. But I have learned that there is always hope and light. Life is what you make it. Five years ago, I lost the ability to walk and spent six months in the hospital, learning to sit up and find the strength to use a wheelchair. But I never gave up believing that no matter what, we all have the ability to achieve our dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rescued 32 kittens who would have otherwise lived their lives on the streets.

“Being in a wheelchair has not stopped me from pursuing my passion. I founded this rescue and sanctuary because I believe every animal deserves love and compassion, regardless of their circumstances. It doesn't matter if an animal has a disability; as long as they show the will to live and can feed themselves without pain, they deserve a chance at life.

“We are a non-profit rescue and sanctuary, and we don't receive any grants or funding. Everything we do is possible thanks to the generosity of supporters like you.

“Your support is vital to our mission. The funds raised will help us cover vet bills, purchase a new incubator costing over £920, and provide food and supplies for the animals in our care. Every donation brings us closer to achieving our goals and making a positive impact on the lives of these animals.”