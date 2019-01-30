Upset after FOURTH break-in at Doncaster based horse racing industry college

Bosses at a Doncaster college and charity have told of their upset after their premises suffered its FOURTH break-in in less than a year.

Staff at the Northern Racing College, near Rossington, are disgusted after the latest burglary at their Great North Road site in the early hours of Sunday, January 20.

Northern Racing College, Rossington Hall, Great North Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-01-19-NRC-4

Thieves broke into the maintenance workshop, which is located in a fenced compound, and stole maintenance machinery and equipment, diesel, petrol and personal protective equipment.

The organisation, a registered charity which has been running for 35 years, supports young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, entering the horseracing profession as well as those already working in the industry.

The charity works to raise revenue to ensure training, which leads onto jobs, continues to be available free of charge. NRC relies on the generous sponsorship of local and national organisations to provide equipment and donations to maintain the facilities for the students and 41 ex-racehorses enjoying a second career training the next generation of racing staff.

Stephen Padgett, chief executive, said: “This is the fourth break-in we have experienced since May 2018. Each time thieves cause thousands of pounds worth of damage and the disruption impacts on students, horses and staff.

Northern Racing College has had a spate of burglaries over this last year. Students pictured in the grounds. Picture: NDFP-29-01-19-NRC-7

“Despite security to our premises, we have lost a considerable amount of machinery and equipment which is used to maintain the specialist facilities which are vital for delivering the training we offer, 365 days each year, to young people and adults from across the UK.

“Consequently, the disruption and loss of equipment makes it more challenging to continue to maintain the training facilities to the standard necessary which will ultimately impact on the students who we are preparing for the world of work.

“The impact of this on our staff team is considerable – we are a team of dedicated, highly skilled professionals who all care passionately about our work and the difference we make.”

Staff are working with police and taking steps to improve security measures.

Police say they are aware of two separate recent incidents, where the Northern Racing College, on Great North Road had been broken into. Officers have conducted enquiries at the College and the surrounding area, and have offered crime prevention advice to the College. They say there is nothing to suggest that these incidents are linked at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone offering equipment, materials or financial donations please contact Philippa Bonham, Fundraising Manager on 01302 861000, or email philippa.bonham@northernracingcollege.co.uk.