Update: Vulnerable teenager missing from home in Doncaster brought home by police
A vulnerable teenager missing from her home in Doncaster has been taken home safe by police.
Hannah Tarry, aged 16, ran away from school yesterday and was last seen in Willow Crescent in Thorne at 11.12am.
Mum Cheryl Wilson confirmed this morning that Hannah was back home with her dad in Rossington.
She said: “Hannah has been found safe and well this morning about 6am the police have brought her home to her dad. I wanna say a massive thankyou to everyone who has shared the post.”
