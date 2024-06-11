Update: Vulnerable teenager missing from home in Doncaster brought home by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vulnerable teenager missing from her home in Doncaster has been taken home safe by police.

Hannah Tarry, aged 16, ran away from school yesterday and was last seen in Willow Crescent in Thorne at 11.12am.

Mum Cheryl Wilson confirmed this morning that Hannah was back home with her dad in Rossington.

