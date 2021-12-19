UPDATE: Two drivers and a passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on major Doncaster road

Motorists were advised to find an alternative route due to a road closure on one of Doncaster’s busiest routes this afternoon.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 3:58 pm

South Yorkshire Police reported that White Rose Way was closed due to a collision involving two cars at 12.15pm..

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The drivers and one passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

We wil bring you more as we get it.

The scene this afternoon on White Rose Way. Picture by Ryan Hemsworth
DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police