UPDATE: Two drivers and a passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on major Doncaster road
Motorists were advised to find an alternative route due to a road closure on one of Doncaster’s busiest routes this afternoon.
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 3:58 pm
South Yorkshire Police reported that White Rose Way was closed due to a collision involving two cars at 12.15pm..
The drivers and one passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
We wil bring you more as we get it.