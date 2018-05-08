UPDATE: Travel disruption on trains between Sheffield and Doncaster

Train services in Sheffield will be disrupted due to a fault in Rotherham which has left all lines blocked.

A fault in the signalling system at Rotherham Central is affecting trains in and out of Sheffield.

Northern Rail have issued a travel update warning of disruption to services between Sheffield and Doncaster, and Sheffield and Leeds.

Trains are expected to be delayed, cancelled or diverted.

Disruption is expected until 10pm tonight.

Staff are now on site at Rotherham Central station to rectify the issue.