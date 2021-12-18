UPDATE: Police and ambulances attend Rossington level crossing after concerns about a man's safety
Police have confirmed they were in attendance at Rossington level crossing due to an earlier incident.
The road was closed and there was a large police presence, along with a number of ambulances, at the site which was the scene of a tragic fatal only a few weeks ago, and where a car and train collided.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a concern for safety for a man at a level crossing in Rossington at around 9:30am today (18 December).
“Officers attended the scene and the man was brought to safety.”