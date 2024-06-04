Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried owners who were searching for their pet dog Bam Bam who went missing since a house move to Armthorpe last month have reported that he has been found safe.

Bam Bam has been a member of the Myerscough family since a puppy and got out when they moved to a bungalow in Armthorpe on Tuesday May 14.

He went missing from Ladycroft Road and was last seen around the Rands Lane/Mercel Avenue area.

At the time owner James Myerscough said: “There have been no sightings since - which is strange - he has a brother 12 months younger than him, missing him like made - we just want him back.”