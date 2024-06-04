Update: Missing dog Bam Bam has been found safe in Armthorpe
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worried owners who were searching for their pet dog Bam Bam who went missing since a house move to Armthorpe last month have reported that he has been found safe.
Bam Bam has been a member of the Myerscough family since a puppy and got out when they moved to a bungalow in Armthorpe on Tuesday May 14.
He went missing from Ladycroft Road and was last seen around the Rands Lane/Mercel Avenue area.
At the time owner James Myerscough said: “There have been no sightings since - which is strange - he has a brother 12 months younger than him, missing him like made - we just want him back.”
Bam Bam was found safe by a farmer in Armthorpe and is now back home with his family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.