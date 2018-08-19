UPDATE: Man seriously injured in 'stabbing' in Doncaster town centre

A man is in hospital with possible stab wounds following an incident in Doncaster last night.

Police were called to an reports of an altercation on Hall Gate in the town centre at around 12.30pm this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his arm and hand

Police said it was unclear at this stage how the man had sustained the injuries.

A member of the public said she knows the victim, who she claimed is in hospital being treated for a stab wound.

No one is believed to have been arrested at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 31 of August 19.