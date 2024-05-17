Update: M18 motorway closed in both directions at Doncaster due to concerns for safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the closure of the M18 motorway in both directions at Doncaster today was due to concerns for safety.

A spokesman said: “The M18 southbound junction 3 was closed today (Friday 17 May) following a concern for safety.

“Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety at 2.29pm today and the incident was resolved at around 3.43pm.”

