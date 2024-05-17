Update: M18 motorway closed in both directions at Doncaster due to concerns for safety

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th May 2024, 16:55 BST
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the closure of the M18 motorway in both directions at Doncaster today was due to concerns for safety.

A spokesman said: “The M18 southbound junction 3 was closed today (Friday 17 May) following a concern for safety.

“Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety at 2.29pm today and the incident was resolved at around 3.43pm.”

