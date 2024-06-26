Update: Lines reopened after person was hit by train but services will continue to be affected
Services have been cancelled and are delayed at Doncaster Railway Station after reports of a person being hit by a train.
National Rail has reported that a person has been hit by a train between Sheffield and Derby/Nottingham and to allow the emergency services to safely carry out their work, all lines are currently closed.
Trains may be cancelled, delayed by 40 minutes or revised.
This is expected until 2pm.
Update: Lines have reopened after person was hit by train but services will continue to be affected
